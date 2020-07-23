Govt removes Hafeez Shaikh from new NFC

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has removed Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh from new National Finance Commission (NFC) and submit new notification in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The IHC on Wednesday disposed of a petition pertaining to formation of National Finance Commission (NFC) after the attorney general produced a new notification.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing into a petition against NFC filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastagir.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan told the IHC bench that the government had withdrawn the notification, which had been challenged before this court.

He said a new notification had been issued in this regard and prayed to the court to dispose of the case as it had become ineffective.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had not been included in new NFC in accordance with new notification, he said.

Petitioner’s lawyer Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that his client’s objection was that the opposition was not consulted in formation of NFC. The court, subsequently, disposed of the case.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir has said the PML-N is the guardian of the rights of the provinces which is why its stance forced the PTI government to withdraw its attack on financial rights of the federating units.

Talking to the media in Islamabad alongside Moshin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Khurram declared it a PML-N victory that a petition filed by the PMLN forced the government to withdraw its notification of the formation of the National Finance Commission, which was in violation of the Constitution of Pakistan.

This came after a two-member bench of the IHC chaired by Justice Amir Farooq disposed of Khurram’s petition after Attorney General of Pakistan

Khalid Javed informed the court that the government has issued a new notification regarding the NFC formation. He said the party is in the process of evalu-ating the new notification. He said the PML-N has always stood for the rights of the federating units and any attempt to usurp these rights to centralize funds meant for provinces will be opposed with full force.

Speaking to the media, Ranjha said the PTI government has been violating the Constitution ever since it came into power. He said the same was witnessed during the process of appoint-ment of members of the National Election Commission.

The PML-N leader told the PTI government to stop trying to circumvent the Constitution of Pakistan and stop its attacks on provincial rights.