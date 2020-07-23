AIIB approves Rs42b for Pakistan to help fight COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s Board of Directors has approved a loan of $250 million (approx Rs42 billion ) to help Pakistan strengthen its response to the social and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Co-financed with the World Bank, this development policy financing will help bolster the government’s Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE) Programme, which aims to stimulate investment in human capital, expand social safety nets, improve the country’s emergency health infrastructure and foster economic growth. The RISE Programme is a part of set of measures Pakistan has undertaken towards recovery from the impact of the pandemic,” the AIIB stated in an announcement after approval of $250 million from its headquarters in Beijing on Wednesday.

The health crisis is expected to have far ranging and long-term repercussions on growth, which may undermine the hard-fought progress the country has made in restoring macroeconomic stability. Already, employment in the formal and informal sectors has seen a downturn with the poor, women and other vulnerable groups disproportionately affected.

“The pandemic has rapidly evolved in Pakistan and now threatens to undo many of the hard-won gains made in reducing poverty over the past two decades,’ said AIIB Vice President, Investment Operations, Konstantin Limitovskiy. “Our immediate support is critical and will contribute to the government’s efforts to mitigate pandemic-related shocks, so that the country may continue on its path to sustainable development.”

The latest loan brings AIIB total support to Pakistan’s COVID-19 response to $750 million.

While AIIB does not have a regular instrument for policy-based financing, the Bank is extending such financings on an exceptional basis under its COVID-19 Crisis Recovery Facility (CRF) created to support its members through projects cofinanced with the World Bank or the Asian Development Bank.

As of July 2020, AIIB’s Board of Directors has approved a total of 16 projects under the CRF amounting to over $5.9 billion to support 12 members in navigating the challenges of these highly uncertain times. AIIB is reviewing additional projects from its clients.

The first pillar focuses on reforms that will enhance macro-economic stability and fiscal management by (i) improving fiscal policy and sustainability by establishing effective institutions and strengthened intergovernmental arrangements [these would lay good foundation for socio-economic recovery, including improve spending in health and social sector],

(ii) enhancing debt transparency and management,

(iii) broadening the tax base and reducing distortions in tax policy, and

(iv) reducing fiscal risks emanating from the energy sector.

Measures under the second pillar will support growth and competitiveness by (i) harmonising the nationwide general sales tax, (ii) enhancing transparency and deepening of the financial sector, (iii) supporting digital financial inclusion, and (iv) promoting better regulated real-estate developments, and competitiveness.