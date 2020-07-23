Rs9m rent outstanding against 29 madrassas at official buildings

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was informed on Wednesday that religious seminaries in 29 official residences have to pay Rs9 million rent.

The committee was informed that efforts were made to evacuate one official residence from a religious seminary in Aabpara, but it failed as the madrassa students held protest, and to avoid the law and order situation, the place was given back to the seminary.

The meeting of the Sub-committee of the PAC was chaired by Munaza Hassan in which the audit paras related to Ministry of Housing and Works for the year 2014-15 were examined. Audit officials told the committee that 29 official residences were in use of religious seminaries and their rent that comes at Rs9 million was not paid.

Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works told the committee that these 29 official residences are still in use of religious seminaries and it is sensitive issue, but being examined.

Munaza Hassan remarked that the state cannot leave this matter just like that.

Officials of the Housing and Works Ministry told the committee that the government was able to vacate around 2,000 official houses as in 1987, and these residences were given to religious seminaries. The committee directed to settle the issue with mutual understanding peacefully.