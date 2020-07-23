Jewish girl removes shirt to protest injustices in Israel

ISLAMABAD: An Israeli social work Jewish girl student stunned the world through her strange way of protest against injustice in her country when she removed her shirt outside Israeli Parliament after climbing a sculpture outside the building.

According to an influential Israeli newspaper a social work student who made waves and caused outrage by climbing a menorah sculpture outside the Knesset (Parliament) and removing her shirt tells Jerusalem FM radio her actions pale when compared to the injustices taking place in the country. “I didn’t think about this act in advance,” she says. “It wasn’t some provocative sign. It was simply a very real moment by me, with myself. “Apart from that, I’m Jewish. I love my country. I’m not an anarchist. I believe the state should take care of its citizens. And if the menorah is a symbol, my body is also a symbol. Maybe my action is controversial, but I think it is dwarfed by what is going on in our country.”