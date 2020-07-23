International media team visits LoC

RAWALPINDI: A team of international media visited the Line of Control (LoC) to interact with victims of Indian continued ceasefire violations and witnessed the situation along the LoC.

International media was shown areas in Poonch Sector towards Indian side from where Indian troops deliberately target civil population with heavy weapons, mortars and even using cluster ammunition in various sectors of LoC against all international conventions. International media persons witnessed military posts deployed along the LoC eyeball to eyeball.

Since the BJP govt is in power in India, there have been increased ceasefire violations. Since 2015 till date, 11,815 CFVs have been committed by Indian troops along the LoC. The Pakistan Army does not target civilian population across the LoC.

International media was also shown the Indian surveillance grid and obstacle system along the LoC having depth of anti-infiltration grid 3-4 kilometres from the LoC. This surveillance system consists of three tiers layered defence. The media team was told that Wednesday was the 347th day of continued siege of IOJ&K by more than 900,000 Indian troops.