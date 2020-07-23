Pakistan confirms 38 deaths in a single day by Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has confirmed 38 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 268,767. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,701.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday 1,332 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 115,213 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 90,816 in Punjab, 32,523 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,469 in Balochistan, 14,701 in Islamabad, 1,878 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 1,937 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,095 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,041 in Sindh, 1,153 in KP, 135 in Balochistan, 161 in Islamabad, 45 in GB and 47 in Azad Kashmir. Pakistan has so far conducted 17,76,882 coronavirus tests and 18,331 in last 24 hours. While, 210,468 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,436 patients are in critical condition.