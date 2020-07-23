Police take action as video of man thrashing mother goes viral

RAWALPINDI: A young man tortured his elderly mother inside his house here in Kurri Road area, but no one dared to stop him considering it their family issue.

A video went viral on the social media on Tuesday in which an elderly woman was seen being beaten mercilessly by her son. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station, where Gulnaz Bibi, a resident of Dhok Ali Akbar, Kurri Road, was beaten mercilessly by her son, Arsalan.

Daughter of Gulnaz stated that they visited the Sadiqabad Police Station a day earlier to lodge a report against Arsalan. She said when Arsalan came home along with his wife Bisma, he manhandled his mother by slapping and punching her repeatedly on her face. She said later Arsalan was arrested, but was released after a few hours. She said the next day, Arsalan again returned home and beat up her mother mercilessly and threw them out of the house on the street. Some neighbours intervened, stopped Arsalan and took the mother and daughter to their home.

The daughter of Gulnaz recorded a video and got it viral on social media to seek assistance from police against Arsalan. CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas instructed the Sadiqabad Police to register FIR and take proper action against Arsalan. Arsalan and his wife have received interim bail from the court which barred the police from arresting the alleged culprit till August 06, 2020.