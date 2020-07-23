UK’s Prince Philip hands over patronage of the Rifles after 67 years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WINDSOR: Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, made a rare public appearance on Wednesday to hand over his patronage of the Rifles to Prince Charles’s wife, Camilla, after 67 years of association with the infantry regiment. A former naval officer renowned for his sometimes brusque manner and humour, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became queen. He is now by far the longest-serving consort of any British monarch. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has been colonel-in-chief of the Rifles since its formatiion in 2007 but his connection to the regiment stretches back to 1953 as he has served as colonel-in-chief of successive regiments which make up the Rifles.