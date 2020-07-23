UK’s Prince Philip hands over patronage of the Rifles after 67 years

WINDSOR: Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, made a rare public appearance on Wednesday to hand over his patronage of the Rifles to Prince Charles’s wife, Camilla, after 67 years of association with the infantry regiment. A former naval officer renowned for his sometimes brusque manner and humour, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became queen. He is now by far the longest-serving consort of any British monarch. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has been colonel-in-chief of the Rifles since its formatiion in 2007 but his connection to the regiment stretches back to 1953 as he has served as colonel-in-chief of successive regiments which make up the Rifles.