New Zealand’s Jacinda sacks minister over office affair

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sacked a senior cabinet minister Wednesday over an affair with an ex-staffer, amid heightened scrutiny on lawmakers’ behaviour ahead of a general election in September. Ardern dismissed Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway after discovering he had an affair with a former colleague who was working at a government organisation that reported to him. The centre-left leader said Lees-Galloway’s role as minister for workplace relations, which regulates employment conduct, made his position untenable. “The minister has shown a lack of judgement over a period of 12 months — in undertaking this relationship he has opened himself up to accusations of improperly using his office,” she told reporters. Ardern said she was not passing moral judgement on Lees-Galloway but added.