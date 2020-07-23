Qatar allows citizens, permanent residents to travel, return

CAIRO: Qatar on Wednesday relaxed restrictions aimed at controlling the novel coronavirus, allowing citizens and permanent residency holders to travel outside the country and return at any time, and residents outside the country to return starting Aug. 1.

The government communications office (GCO) said arrivals from low-risk countries are required to take a coronavirus test at the airport and sign a formal pledge to adhere to quarantine at home for a week, state news agency (QNA) reported on its twitter account, citing a statement from GCO. GCO said the list of low-risk countries will be published on the Ministry of Public Health’s website and will be reviewed every two weeks.