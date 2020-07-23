close
Thu Jul 23, 2020
AFP
July 23, 2020

Israel arrests Palestinian cultural leaders

World

AFP
July 23, 2020

JERUSALEM: Israeli police arrested two prominent Palestinian cultural leaders on Wednesday at their home in east Jerusalem on a suspicion of “funding terrorism”, police and a defence lawyer said. Rania Elias, who heads the Yabous Cultural Centre and her husband Suhail Khoury, Director General of the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music, were detained at their home in Jerusalem´s Beit Hanina neighbourhood. The Yabous centre and the conservatory were also raided by police and Israeli tax investigators, with documents confiscated. The Palestine Liberation Organization condemned the arrests and raids as part of “Israel´s violent and systematic campaign against Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem”.

