close
Thu Jul 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 23, 2020

Clarification

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 23, 2020

Islamabad: Media department of the Supreme Court of Pakistan clarified that Khizar Ahmed who was shot dead in a firing incident between two groups in Shahdara was not employee of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The deceased was working with a non-government Organisation Al-Meezan Foundation, he concluded.

Latest News

More From Islamabad