Clarification

Islamabad: Media department of the Supreme Court of Pakistan clarified that Khizar Ahmed who was shot dead in a firing incident between two groups in Shahdara was not employee of Supreme Court of Pakistan.
The deceased was working with a non-government Organisation Al-Meezan Foundation, he concluded.