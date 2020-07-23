2 die of COVID-19

Rawalpindi : Another two patients died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking death toll to 435 in the region while another 89 patients have been tested positive for the illness taking tally to 20,512.

The trend of reduction in number of patients and deaths due to the disease is prevailing for the last three weeks or so but still it is alarming as the existing trend is almost similar to that of the situation witnessed by the population in the region from May 1 to 22, before Eidul Fitr when the lockdown was relaxed and within next few days, there were over 500 cases per day on average.

From July 1 to date, as many as 2,521 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 while in last 22 days, 64 confirmed patients died of the disease in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district. From 1 to 22 May; 2,373 confirmed cases were reported from the region while the virus claimed 55 lives during the said period.

On May 22, the partial lockdown was relaxed for the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr. It is important that the COVID-19 outbreak hit population in the twin cities much harder soon after Eidul Fitr and from June 1 to June 30, as many as 13264 patients were tested positive while the virus claimed 252 lives in a month.

The lockdown has already been relaxed and majority of people visiting major markets in the twin cities have not been following SOPs properly. Traffic jams can be witnessed particularly in Rawalpindi and almost all wholesale and retail markets have already started attracting huge crowds.

The situation is like that of May and in the existing circumstances, another spike in number of cases and deaths can not be ruled out after Eidul Azha. Many health experts believe that it is time for the concerned authorities to take implementation of SOPs seriously to avoid an expected spike of COVID-19.