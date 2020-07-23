close
Thu Jul 23, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2020

Condolences

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2020

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned social worker Sister Ruth Lewis. In his condolence message, he said, "She dedicated her life to the service of special children and was a compassionate face of humanity. Her exemplary empathy and services will continue to blaze the trail. May she rest in peace, he said.

