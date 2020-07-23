Condolences

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned social worker Sister Ruth Lewis. In his condolence message, he said, "She dedicated her life to the service of special children and was a compassionate face of humanity. Her exemplary empathy and services will continue to blaze the trail. May she rest in peace, he said.