Malala to be keynote speaker at convocation

LAHORE:Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) on Wednesday announced that Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Laureate and a global advocate for education and women empowerment, will be the keynote speaker at the LUMS convocation 2020.

The ceremony will be hosted on Facebook Live on 25 July (Saturday). “For students, graduation signifies the successful completion of their studies, and offers them a perfect opportunity to celebrate and reflect on their achievements with their family, friends and faculty. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, and health and safety protocols, LUMS is marking this momentous occasion with a virtual ceremony,” reads a LUMS note issued in this regard.