Five people were killed and 718 injured in different accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 666 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 395 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals and 323 injured persons were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.