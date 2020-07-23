Moot on Covid-19

LAHORE:Institute of Clinical Psychology of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Wednesday organised its first international e-conference on Covid-19 “The Changing Horizons”. According to a press release, keynote speakers and resource persons included UMT rector Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dr Marshaley J Baquiano from University of the Philippines, Dr Rebecca K Fox from George Mason University (USA), Dr Anya (USA), Prof Dr Zahid Mahmood Institute of Clinical Psychology, UMT, Dr Sajjad Ahmad Calgary (Canada), Dr Qudsia Tariq (Karachi) and others who talked about mental health and psychosocial support in time of Covid-19. Director Institute of Clinical Psychology UMT Dr Sadia shed light on the current scenario of Covid-19 across the world. She said, “We have to learn how to guide, motivate and manage the behaviour of the public in this pandemic.” She also highlighted the need to develop a culture of mutual and communal responsibility, as individuals and as groups. UMT president Ibrahim Hassan Murad said the critical role of education in building a society of individuals imbued not only with knowledge but displaying the best of human values. He added solution to challenges and problems faced due to corona pandemic could be found through such conferences. Dr Muhammad Aslam provided an insight on to how Covid-19 was creating the corona world order. More than 300 students, staff, faculty and people from all walks of life joined the online conference.