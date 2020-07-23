JI for protest day on August 5 against atrocities in IOK

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has appealed to the entire nation, especially the government and opposition parties to observe countrywide protest day on August 5 to mark one year of Indian government’s oppressive move to change the internationally recognised disputed status of Kashmir and put the valley into indefinite curfew, thus locking down 9 million Muslims permanently.

“The government and opposition parties should jointly organise rallies and marches to express their full support to the Kashmiri brethren”, he said while addressing a meeting of the students of seminaries at Mansoora on Wednesday.

He said the international community after realising the perils of lockdown should raise the voice for the people of Kashmir and Palestine who were permanently put in a lockdown situation by India and Israel. He said the silence of world on the atrocities of Hindu and Zionist regimes in the occupied areas were criminal.

He alleged that the PTI government has not taken a single step for the Kashmir cause since the day India abrogated the special status of the held area on August 5, 2019. He said the Kashmir policy of the PTI government revolved around the lip-service. He said the Modi government put over 28,000 Kashmiri youth in jails in one year and engaged in worst crimes against humanity in the held valley but Islamabad was posing a silent spectator. He alleged the weak foreign policy was the main hurdle in fighting the case of Kashmir at international level, asking the government to actively pursue the case of thousands of Kashmiris whose hearts were beating for Pakistan.

He said the mankind should seek guidance from the universal Islamic principles to end the practices of injustice and inequality in the world.

PHA: The Parks and Horticulture Authority needs Rs2.5 billion in salaries while more funds are needed to improve the condition of gardeners, parks and improve efficiency. The PHA Lahore Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed stated this in a letter to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

According to details, PHA Vice-Chairman sent a letter of appreciation to the chief minister for the steps taken by Usman Buzdar regarding PHA. He apprised the chief minister of the problems faced by the PHA. The letter stated that funding of Rs1.9 billion was provided while PHA had set a target of Rs1 billion from its own resources. He said the Authority was facing difficulties in recovering due to the pandemic, while the PHA needed Rs2.5 billion in salaries. He said that PHA was working in line with the Green and Clean Vision of the prime minister.