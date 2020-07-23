Hot, humid forecast

Hot and humid weather was witnessed in the City on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for next 24 hours. They said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in central/southern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain, thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Rainfall was recorded at Khanpur 43, Bahawalpur (AP 36, City 15), DG Khan 27, RY Khan 25, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 11, Dir (upper 06, lower 01), Malam Jabba 07, Mithi 15, Mohen-jo-Daro 14, Karachi (North Karachi 03, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Saddar 01), Khuzdar 06, Barkhan 05, Skardu, Bunji 03 and Rawalakot 02. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 33.3°C and minimum was 22.7°C.