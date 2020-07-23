Six plots worth millions retrieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of Estate Management-I on Wednesday retrieved six plots worth millions of rupees from squatters in Johar Town. According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority retrieved plot number 257, Block L measuring one kanal, plot number 911 in Q Block measuring 7 marla, plot number 126, 69, 69 and 525 in Block K, C, D and H-1, respectively, measuring 5-marla each from occupants in Johar Town. On direction by the LDA Vice-Chairman SM Imran for identifying plots illegally occupied by grabbers, Director Land Development Four of LDA cancelled five plots situated in Sabazazar Scheme.