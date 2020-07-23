Six plots worth millions retrieved

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of Estate Management-I on Wednesday retrieved six plots worth millions of rupees from squatters in Johar Town. According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority retrieved plot number 257, Block L measuring one kanal, plot number 911 in Q Block measuring 7 marla, plot number 126, 69, 69 and 525 in Block K, C, D and H-1, respectively, measuring 5-marla each from occupants in Johar Town. On direction by the LDA Vice-Chairman SM Imran for identifying plots illegally occupied by grabbers, Director Land Development Four of LDA cancelled five plots situated in Sabazazar Scheme.