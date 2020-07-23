Governor Sarwar asks opposition to shun protest attitude

LAHORE:Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandiwala called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House on Wednesday.

Political situation in county, corona epidemic and other issues were discussed during the meeting. The Punjab governor said the government believes in strengthening all institutions, including parliament. He said the government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan is taking steps for the development, strength and prosperity of the country. He said the government was ensuring transparency and merit to strengthen other institutions, including parliament, as the strengthened institutions would strengthen Pakistan. Despite the most difficult economic conditions, the government has been able to improve the lives of the people without any political distinction under the Ehsas Programme. Sarwar said, “We will not leave the poor people alone. The opposition parties should also give up their protest attitude and play a positive role inside and outside the parliament.” Whatever the opposition suggests for the development and prosperity of the country, the government will welcome that, he added. The Senate deputy chairman said, “We have always played our role in strengthening parliament and democracy.” Meanwhile, the Punjab governor and the Senate deputy chairman also appealed to the people to follow the SOPs to protect themselves and others from coronavirus during Eid and Muharram-ul-Haram.