Notices issued in PA sessions case

LAHORE:Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday issued notices to the respondents on an application seeking permission to include secretary of the governor in the list of the respondents in a writ petition against holding Punjab Assembly’s sessions in a private hotel.

In her pending main petition, Advocate Anjum Hameed stated that rules of business did not specify any place for the assembly’s session. However, she said, public money had been misused by holding the session in a private place apparently due to coronavirus pandemic. The lawyer contended that holding the assembly’s session in a private hotel with taxpayer money was against the austerity policy announced by PM Imran Khan. She asked the court to summon complete detail of expenses incurred on the sessions at a private place and order the authorities concerned to recover the amount to deposit it back to the national exchequer. The petition in her fresh application sought the court’s permission to also add the governor’s secretary as respondents in the petition. The chief justice issued notices on the application for a fortnight.