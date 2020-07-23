Selling flour at higher than fixed rate won't be allowed: minister

LAHORE:Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Wednesday admitted that the prices of fine flour (Maida) increased very much and the flour millers refused to sell it at a reduced rate.

The flour millers claimed that they purchased wheat at high rates so they could not sell fine flour at lower rates, the minister said and added that there were many reasons for increase in flour rates but the government will not allow anyone to sell it above Rs 860 per 20-kg bag. The minister in a briefing to the Lahore Economic Journalist Association (LEJA) at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) claimed that the governments of KP and Sindh did not procure wheat in accordance to their population need while the Punjab procured wheat according to each district’s requirements. The minister claimed that flour millers wanted that all stock of government wheat should be released in one day and they could smuggle it to Afghanistan. Aslam Iqbal said every sector including the business sector had to face adverse conditions due to corona pandemic. However, it is the government’s responsibility to resolve problems and it will fulfill this responsibility. He said everyone demanded a complete lockdown, but Prime Minister Imran Khan adopted a balanced and appropriate strategy to tackle the pandemic. He lauded that the PM wanted to save the masses from hunger, disease and positive results have surfaced due to his wise decisions. He said the Punjab government was providing friendly environment for doing business and industrialists have been given facilities on priority.

Aalam Iqbal said the Punjab government has put up proposal of opening of restaurants before the federal government after Eid. He highlighted that marriage halls will open in the first week of September in case of improvement in corona situation. He highlighted that enhancing the timings of markets and opening them on Saturday will be decided unanimously in the cabinet committee and NCOC meetings. The minister said that the Punjab government focused on industrialisation in the province and four economic zones were being set up in south Punjab which was ignored by the successive governments. A special economic zone was being established in Muzaffargarh at 20,000 acres of land which would be extended to 50,000 acres of land. He said the present government approved Faisalabad, Bhalwal, Rahimyar Khan, Bhawalpur and Vehari special economic zones. He mentioned that huge investment was made in ceramics, glass, pharmaceutical steel and textile industries in Faisalabad industrial zone. He said the government focused on import substitution and promoting establishment of such industries in these economic zones.