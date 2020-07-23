HabibMetro, NIFT to offer digital payments thru e-Pay

AKARACHI: HabibMetro Bank and NIFT signed an agreement for digital commerce payments (electronic/mobile) through NIFT’s e-Commerce Payment Gateway.

This initiative aims to provide an inclusive digital financial solution to HabibMetro Bank customers and businesses for payments and collections. NIFT e-Pay is a secure and convenient way for processing digital payments that enables account holders to make payments directly from their accounts (without any dependency on debit cards) and allows customers easy access to e-Commerce and online merchants and institutions.

The signing ceremony was held at HabibMetro Head Office, in the presence of Mr. Mohsin Ali Nathani, President and CEO HabibMetro Bank and Mr. Haider Wahab, CEO NIFT.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Mohsin Ali Nathani said “We are pleased to add another dimension to the partnership between NIFT and HabibMetro Bank. We look forward to providing greater digital capability to our individual, corporate and business customers for a safer, more efficient and more convenient banking experience during the ongoing pandemic.”****