close
Thu Jul 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2020

Man killed, two sons, grandson injured over property

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2020

A man was killed while his two sons and a grandson were wounded in a firing incident in Mianwali Colony on Wednesday.

The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital, where the deceased was identified as 55-year-old Fazal, while the injured as 25-year-old Alam Zaib, son of Fazal, Zafar, 22, son of Fazal, and Bilal, 7, son of Alam Zaib.

According to one of the injured men, Alam Zaib, after his neighbour told him that his cousins were fighting with his father, he, along with his brothers, came out of the house. After an exchange of hot words, his cousins opened indiscriminate fire on them. The Madina Colony police said Fazal’s nephews killed him over a property dispute; however, he managed to escape after committing the crime. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Latest News

More From Karachi