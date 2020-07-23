Man killed, two sons, grandson injured over property

A man was killed while his two sons and a grandson were wounded in a firing incident in Mianwali Colony on Wednesday.

The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital, where the deceased was identified as 55-year-old Fazal, while the injured as 25-year-old Alam Zaib, son of Fazal, Zafar, 22, son of Fazal, and Bilal, 7, son of Alam Zaib.

According to one of the injured men, Alam Zaib, after his neighbour told him that his cousins were fighting with his father, he, along with his brothers, came out of the house. After an exchange of hot words, his cousins opened indiscriminate fire on them. The Madina Colony police said Fazal’s nephews killed him over a property dispute; however, he managed to escape after committing the crime. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.