Sohail says Waqar’s tips helped him take five wickets

KARACHI: Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan says bowling coach Waqar Younis gave him valuable tips which eventually helped him return with impressive bowling figures of 5-50 in the four-day practice intra-squad game in Derby.

Pakistan men’s national cricket team completed their first intra-squad four-dayer on Monday and one of the many silver linings for the team was Sohail’s five-wicket haul.

Prior to the practice match, Sohail had a conversation with bowling coach on the art of late swing. Sohail shared how the presence of the bowling legend in the support staff helped him gear up for the four-day match.

“The conditions in England are swing-conducive so every fast bowler gets the ball to move,” Sohail told pcb.com.pk.

“I asked Waqar bhai to teach me how to swing the ball late. It took him only two minutes to explain it to me. It is because of his tips that I took five wickets in the first innings.

“I am eager to learn from Waqar bhai,” he said.

“I follow him wherever he goes and speak to him about the art of bowling as he has abundance of knowledge to share. A few days back I was struggling with something while bowling, I thought of reaching out to him and even before I spoke to him about it, he said he knew what I wanted to talk to him about and he explained it to me in a minute,” said Sohail.