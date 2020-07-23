Rashid wants England to tour Pakistan

LAHORE: Former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif has urged the PCB to take advantage of the empty window that has been created due to the postponement of T20 World Cup and convince the ECB to tour Pakistan.

Rashid said in a YouTube interview that Pakistan assisted England during difficult times and the latter should return the favour by visiting Pakistan this year. He feels that a week-long tour should suffice.

“Pakistan has helped the ECB during difficult circumstances. Now is the time to convince them to tour Pakistan for a three-match series in September or October. According to the current schedule, Australia will be playing a limited-over series in England till September 15. The ECB officials can then send their team to Pakistan for seven to eight days. Pakistan does not even have a mandatory 14-day quarantine period,” he added.

The 51-year old former wicketkeeper-batsman stated that PCB should put in place safety measures such as the ones implemented by ECB in the on-going series.

“The PCB can also take all the precautionary measures taken by the ECB. The PCB officials should begin a dialogue with the ECB in this regard,” Rashid added.