Team management’s tactics key in England series, says Jalal

KARACHI: Former Test fast bowler Jalaluddin has said that England team would be in full swing after playing against West Indies and Pakistan would face a lot of difficulties in their Test series.

Talking to ‘The News’, he said that Pakistan batting lineup would struggle in England conditions as the players would be without practice that they would have got had they played against county teams. “This is a great loss of our batting line,” he said.

He said that intra-squad practice matches were not enough. “The lack of practice matches against county teams will result in our batsman facing problems against England’s fast bowlers,” he added.

Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan should resolve this problem by adopting some good tactics.

“Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq are the pillars of our batting line. Fawad Alam and Abid Ali are much talented but we cannot depend on them until they score successfully on English soil,” he said.

He said that the main thing would be the selection of the final eleven. “All things depend on the team management, how they teach the team. Misbah, Younis and Waqar (Younis) are all most experienced and know the English conditions,” he said.