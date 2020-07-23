Feel sad at not having represented Pakistan: Imran Tahir

LAHORE: South African cricketer Imran Tahir has revealed that he feels sad at not getting a chance to play for Pakistan where he grew up and learnt the game.

Speaking to the media, the spinner said Lahore cricket played a huge part in his journey as a cricketer. “I am proud to have played cricket in Lahore,” he said.

Talking about his decision to play cricket for South Africa, Tahir said that he was grateful for the blessings he had received which had opened doors of opportunity for him. He also credited his wife for supporting him in his journey.

“Most of the credit for playing for South Africa goes to my wife,” he said.

Noting that it would be better if the Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions were decided on the ground, Tahir said that if by any chance, the remaining matches are not played due to the prevailing uncertain circumstances, then the top position team on the points table should be declared the winner.