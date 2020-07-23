Mani desires to see int’l stars play in Pak first-class cricket

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani wishes to see international stars play in Pakistan’s first-class cricket one day.

The PCB chairman said in a discussion with cricket authors and historians Peter Oborne and Richard Heller in a podcast that the new domestic structure would attract foreign stars to play. “I want to see foreign cricketers play in Pakistan’s first-class cricket. The new domestic structure will play an important role in fulfilling this desire,” he said.

Mani also revealed that the new structure would provide more jobs to former cricketers. “The new domestic system will provide more opportunities for former cricketers than in the past,” he added.

“Former cricketers have to understand that there used to be only PCB but now six associations will also be creating jobs,” he maintained.

“We’re working to take our first-class cricket to a complete different level and have it so competitive and so attractive for overseas players to want to play in,” Mani said.

“I realised what happening was that the players who played for the departments [in first-class cricket] went and played grade-II cricket for the regions. So, they were blocking the pathway for youngsters who come through grade-II cricket into the first-class game.

“So what we have done is we have set-up six cricket associations with hundred cities playing cricket between them. So, 16 to 17 cities per association. Under them we will have somewhere around three and a half or four thousand cricket clubs.”