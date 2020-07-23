Mudassar fears living in confinement will hurt players’ mentally

LAHORE: Former director National Cricket Academy Mudassar Nazar believes that if the cricketers of the ‘90s or early 2000s had to live in the current situation there would have been many fights and they would have grabbed each other’s necks every day.

Mudassar says that biosecure environment can have a negative impact on national cricketers. “Players can get bored and I have come to know that players are getting impatient.

“If I had been in such a place, I would have been very bored. It is difficult to play in these situations,” he said.