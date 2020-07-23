Malaysia judge drops Rohingya caning

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian judge on Wednesday overturned a decision to cane 27 Rohingya refugees for entering the country illegally and slammed the "inhumane" sentence, their lawyer said, following an outcry from activists.

The men arrived in Malaysia by boat in April after a treacherous voyage but were then jailed and sentenced to three strokes of the cane each. Malaysia is a favoured destination for Rohingya, who face persecution in their mostly Buddhist homeland of Myanmar, but authorities have in recent months been trying to stop them entering over coronavirus fears.