Thu Jul 23, 2020
AFP
July 23, 2020

US offers $5m reward for arrest of Venezuela CJ

World

AFP
July 23, 2020

Washington: The United States on Tuesday offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of the chief justice of Venezuela’s supreme court, who faces US money laundering charges.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Maikal Jose Moreno Perez had "personally received money or property bribes to influence the outcome of civil and criminal cases in Venezuela" in recent years.

