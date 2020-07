Ailing Saudi king chairs cabinet from hospital office

RIYADH: Ailing Saudi King Salman chaired a virtual cabinet meeting from a hospital office on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted due to gall bladder inflammation, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The cabinet held a virtual meeting, chaired by King Salman "from his office at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh," SPA said on Twitter.

The report was accompanied by footage from the spacious office in the hospital where the king presided over the meeting from behind a large desk. He thanked all those who had enquired about his health, SPA said.

The 84-year-old monarch was admitted to the hospital on Monday "for some medical tests due to cholecystitis," inflammation of the gall bladder, according to a statement issued by the royal court.

In the meeting, the cabinet discussed arrangements for the forthcoming Haj pilgrimage to Muslim holy sites in the city of Holy Makkah. Saudi authorities initially said only around 1,000 pilgrims residing in the kingdom would be permitted for the Haj, but local media reports say as many as 10,000 will be allowed. Some 2.5 million people from all over the world usually participate in the annual ritual.