Aussie student

SYDNEY: An Australian student is suing the government for failing to disclose climate change risks to investors in sovereign bonds, in what lawyers believe is the first case of its kind.

The lawsuit filed in the Federal Court on Wednesday alleges Australia´s economy and reputation will be significantly impacted by the government´s response to climate change and that investors should be made aware of those risks, Sydney-based firm Equity Generation Lawyers said in a statement. Kathleen O´Donnell, a 23-year-old student who owns Australian government bonds, is the lead claimant in the class action.