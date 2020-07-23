WHO handling led to ‘dead Brits’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: The World Health Organisation´s actions during the coronavirus pandemic led to "dead Britons", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told lawmakers during a trip to London, British media reported Wednesday.
Pompeo told a private meeting of MPs on Tuesday that the WHO had become a "political" body, alleging that its decisions were influenced by a deal struck between chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and China that helped him become its head, according to quotes in the Times and Daily Telegraph.