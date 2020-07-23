US offers $5m reward for arrest of Venezuela CJ

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: The United States on Tuesday offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of the chief justice of Venezuela’s supreme court, who faces US money laundering charges.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Maikal Jose Moreno Perez had "personally received money or property bribes to influence the outcome of civil and criminal cases in Venezuela" in recent years.