SNGPL profit declines 36pc

KARACHI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) profit declined 36 percent to Rs7.075 billion for the year ended June 30, 2019 translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs11.16, a statement said on Wednesday.

The utility company earned Rs11.121 billion with EPS of Rs17.54 last year. It announced final cash dividend for the year ended June 30, 2019 at Rs2/share which was equivalent to 20 percent. This is in addition to interim cash dividend already paid at Rs1.50/share which was equivalent to 15 percent for the first quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Arif Habib Limited in their research note said, “Gas sales of the company improved by 53 percent YoY in FY19 given volumetric growth in RLNG (up 26 percent YoY) as well as hike in natural gas tariff during said year (after a hiatus of five years imposed by the prior government).”

Finance costs of the company escalated to Rs25,777 million, in FY19, up 139 percent YoY, led primarily by recognition of late payment surcharge (LPS), expected at Rs18 billion in FY19.

To recall, the company had recognised late payment surcharge (LPS) of Rs12 million as per 9MFY19 accounts.