Ministry assures importers of help

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of National Food Security and Research assured of helping wheat importers at all levels, Secretary Omar Hamid said while chairing a meeting on wheat import on Wednesday.

The secretary assured the wheat importers of positive steps in response to their requests for facilitation and request for decisions at the earliest to allow required consignments to come on time.

“Legitimate concerns of importers will be solved at the earliest,” he said, adding that the government was subsidising wheat import so that ultimately public could buy wheat at an affordable price.

In view of the current supply issues during the harvesting season, the federal government has announced import of wheat to ensure uninterrupted supply.

The importers requested for facilitation in berthing, storage and clearances on the landing of shipment. The meeting was attended by wheat importers, representatives from the ministry of food, Federal Board of Revenue, and Finance Division.