Rupee extends gains

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains on Wednesday on the back of lower dollar demand from importers, while underlying factors are seen as positive for the local currency.

The rupee closed at 167.63 against the dollar, up 0.16 percent from Tuesday’s closing of 167.90 in the interbank market.

However, in the open market, the local currency ended flat at 168 against the greenback.

“A lack of import payments and reports of providing $250 million loans from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to Pakistan to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic supported the currency,” a currency dealer said.

However, the central bank’s intervention was not suspected, the dealer added.

“We expect the rupee to hover in the range of 167.40 and 167.50 in the coming sessions.”

Previously, the AIIB approved a loan of $500 million for Pakistan’s response to COVID-19.