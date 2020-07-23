FPCCI hails Sindh govt’s decision

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has welcomed Sindh government’s decision to setup two special economic zones (SEZs) in the province, a statement said on Wednesday.

FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar said that both SEZs will contribute to meet the domestic demand, as well as enhance the exports of services sector and agro foods.

This has been the FPCCI’s consistent view to increase the number of SEZs so that new industries could be setup and the issue of unemployment can be tackled, he added.

FPCCI appreciated the establishment of Bholari Special Economic Zone, which is Pakistan’s first private sector special economic zone situated in Thatta district on the M-9 Motorway.