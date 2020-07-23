NITL’s new web portal launched

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first Asset Management Company, National Investment Trust Ltd (NITL) announced the launch of its new web portal and mobile app, a statement said on Wednesday.

Merging cutting-edge technologies with the world class investment solutions, this brand new platform enables customers to conduct transactions easily, efficiently and from anywhere, it added.

NITL Managing Director Adnan Afridi said, “As part of NIT’s commitment to digitalisation, the NIT web portal and mobile app combines nearly 60 years of experience with best in breed technologies to enable investors with a seamless digital investment experience.” An expertly crafted user experience empowers investors with a range of tools from the managing investments, redemption and fund-to-fund transfer to generating e-statements and connecting to the NIT call center, it added.