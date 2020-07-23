The sad demise of Sister Ruth Lewis is certainly a great loss for her congregation (FMCK), the Christian Community, Darul Sukun and humanity overall. Her devoted and dedicated services will be remembered for a long time. Taking care of physically and mentally challenged persons is not an easy task but she managed it very well. Sr Ruth served humanity physically and practically according to Christian teaching and values. She took care of those who were dependent on others. She forgot about herself and even of her own health but many found her anxiously concerned about the children's health issues.

No doubt Sr Ruth gave her whole life for humanity. Her selflessness makes her deserving of a high civil award. Her exemplary and valued services should be appreciated by the government by awarding her posthumously. Hopefully, her remarkable work will be continued with the same missionary zeal.

Dr Alfred Charles

Karachi