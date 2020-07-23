This refers to the letter 'Repetitive TV' (July 21) by Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bukhari. Due to dearth of Pakistani films or any other good quality entertainment programs, TV dramas are watched by the majority of Pakistanis.

Unfortunately, the scripts of these dramas most of the time defy the realities of life and common sense. The quality of humour in certain shows has fallen to the lowest levels too. The managers of TV channels should address these issues on a priority basis.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Longmeadow

USA