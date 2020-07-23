NAB and the SC

This refers to the editorial, 'Accountability in the dock' (July 22, 2020), which has rightly supported the observations of the CJ of the Supreme Court about NAB's role. These observations were made in the property case of MNA Saad Rafique. Detention and arrest should be the last option instead of the first option as observed by the SC but there is still no check on this.

It is good that the SC has clearly stated that a proper line has to be drawn between victimization and accountability. By now, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should have been granted bail. This is not the first time that the SC's observations, instructions and directions are not being implemented; scores of examples can be given. The NDMA has been reminded three times to submit accounts to the SC, which have not yet been furnished. The SC ordered the setting up of 120 NAB courts; by now, the plan should have been made public. NAB is under severe criticism regarding its high-handedness in political and media cases. Non-implementation of orders and instructions passed by the SC are not being taken seriously. If this tendency is not arrested, there is danger of anarchy. A mechanism has to be evolved where SC orders are implemented in a given time-frame; otherwise, the system shall collapse beyond repair.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi