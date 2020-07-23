Silenced survivors

The use of the Prevention of Electronic Cybercrimes Bill (PECA) and the Defamation Ordinance 2000 to silence victims of sexual harassment is increasing at an alarming rate. PECA’s ambiguous wording makes it the quintessential defence for silencing survivors of sexual harassment. Section 20 of PECA categorizes the act of publicly exhibiting, displaying or transmitting information that one knows “to be false, and intimidates or harms the reputation or privacy of a natural person” a criminal offence. We see this law being used to silence women who speak up. Whether such allegations are true or not is a different story, but these laws prevent women from having even the chance of a real trial.

Even more prominent in our society is the use of defamation lawsuits to stifle women who speak up. These laws are being manipulated to smother women. In the age of the #MeToo movement, women are being regularly persecuted for saying MeToo. Even those who post about people accused of harassment are being sued. This epitomizes our country’s oppressive response to survivors of sexual harassment. Our government must take prompt action to tackle the increasing weaponization of these laws to curb women from speaking up.

Nisha Rajani

Karachi