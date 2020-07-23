Fragile homes

It was reported online that the roof of a house caved in Tania Wala (Punjab) resulted in the deaths of seven members of a family. I would like to suggest that such fragile houses or buildings must be identified and vacated by force. The inhabitants must be advised to make alternate arrangements or soft loans be granted to them at the lowest markup for repair or reconstruction of dangerous houses by the concerned provincial government.

I would also add that the NDMA and PDMAs must be assigned this task to survey houses and buildings all over the rural and urban areas of Pakistan. It is the responsibility of the federal and provincial governments to ensure the safe living of people of Pakistan in order to avert such unfortunate occurrences in future.

Lt-Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt