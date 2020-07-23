Sir Dancealot seeking Lennox Stakes hat-trick

LONDON: Dual winner Sir Dancealot is one of 20 entries for the Qatar Lennox Stakes on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood on Tuesday.

David Elsworth’s charge has claimed the seven-furlong Group Two in each of the past two seasons and looks set to bid for the hat-trick off the back of finishing a creditable seventh in the July Cup at Newmarket.

The highest-rated contender is the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Dream Of Dreams, who was last seen going down by a head to Hello Youmzain in the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot.

Henry Candy could saddle his seven-furlong specialist and stable stalwart Limato. The eight-year-old proved his powers remain intact with a dominant display in the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket last month - his 14th career victory.

Other hopefuls include the progressive Space Blues from Charlie Appleby’s yard and Paul and Oliver Cole’s Duke Of Hazzard, who is three from three at Goodwood.

Group Two honours are also up for grabs in the Veuve Clicquot Vintage Stakes, which has attracted 14 juveniles.

The standard is set by Tom Dascombe’s Devious Company, who finished second to the exciting Master Of The Seas in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket a couple of weeks ago.

Twaasol could put his unbeaten record on the line for Owen Burrows after wins on his Windsor debut and in the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom, while Aidan O’Brien has a couple of contenders in Battleground and Military Style.

Richard Hannon’s pair of Chindit and Fountain Cross also feature, along with Roger Varian’s Dark Lion and three Mark Johnston-trained colts in King Zain, Thunder Of Niagara and Golden Flame.