Esports access

According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) esports has been declared a sporting activity. Organizations around the world are vastly investing in esports as they consider it a profitable and valuable asset. Esports, a platform providing bread and butter to millions around the world, has been made inaccessible for the youth of Pakistan. A $150 billion industry, which is bigger than many other sports including Asia's beloved cricket, has always been in a trembling condition in Pakistan. Pakistan ranks in the top 15 esports countries in the world, with players like Sumail and Arsalan who have made the country proud by winning multiple International tournaments. Furthermore, the country carries incredible talent to succeed in this domain but unfortunately the authorities rather than making things easy for players create troublesome events.

The recent ban on PUBG has given rise to anger in the video gaming community as thousands of players/streamers have lost their sponsors. A country where it's difficult to get employment now even shuts the door of opportunities for the youth through gaming.

Ali Raza Asghar

Hyderabad