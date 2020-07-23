Queen, Philip to head to Balmoral for the summer

LONDON: The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are to leave Windsor Castle and head to Scotland for their summer break at Balmoral, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The monarch and Philip will be going ahead with their annual stay in the Highlands after spending the last four months at their Berkshire residence during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

It is the first time the 94-year-old Queen and Philip have travelled away from Windsor since relocating from Buckingham Palace and the Sandringham estate on March 19. Buckingham Palace said the royal pair will make the 500-mile journey north in early August and take up residence at Balmoral.

But the palace declined to give an exact date of departure. A palace spokesman said: “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh plan to move to Balmoral Castle in early August to commence their annual summer stay. All arrangements will be in line with the relevant guidelines and advice.”

The head of state and Philip, 99, have been staying at Windsor with a reduced household — dubbed HMS Bubble — for their safety for the past 18 weeks. The Queen had long been expected to go ahead with her visit — one of her favourite parts of the year — if it proved safe and logistically possible.

The royal couple, who have been married for more than 72 years, are expected to remain in Scotland through August and September. The Palace declined to comment on whether other members of the royal family would be travelling there to spend some socially distanced time with the monarch and her consort.

The trip is dependent on relevant guidelines and advice remaining the same. Scottish government guidance, published on July 3, states: “You can travel to your second home and stay there alone or with other members of your household.”

It adds: “Activities relating to second homes in Scotland are bound by Scots law and guidance, irrespective of where you are travelling from.”

The news was confirmed after Philip carried out a rare official public engagement at Windsor on Wednesday. The duke, who retired in 2017, attended a military handover ceremony as he transferred his role as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to the Duchess of Cornwall, who was nearly 100 miles away at Highgrove in Gloucestershire.